Institute of Bible Teaching celebrates a decade of transformative education

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Institute of Bible Teaching (IBT) marked a momentous occasion last week with a 10th Anniversary Celebration Dinner held at a Bulawayo Lodge.



The event brought together students, alumni, faculty, and community members to celebrate a decade of impactful Bible education and to look forward to an exciting future.

Over the past seven years, IBT has graduated more than 120 students and trained over 2,000 individuals through its specialised Ministry Training programmes.



The college offers practical training that equips men and women to understand and teach the Bible effectively, combining in-depth study with tools to apply Scripture to contemporary realities.

Ngqabutho Mlotshwa popularly-known as “Umuntu Omkhulu” steered proceedings while saxophonist, Vuyile “Vuyi Sax” Qongo uplifted spirits with a rendition of popular gospel tunes.

Pastor Godfrey Chikari, the founder of IBT, delivered an inspiring speech that resonated with the audience.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey of faith and the work of God. We gather here with great joy and anticipation to launch the construction of our new Institute of Bible Teaching Campus. This moment is not just about laying the foundation of a building; it is about laying the foundation for countless lives to be transformed and empowered through the teachings of the Bible,” he began, expressing gratitude for the community’s support over the years.

Pastor Chikari emphasised the vision behind IBT, which was born from a desire to create a nurturing environment for individuals to grow in their understanding of Scripture.

He articulated the institute’s mission to provide a space where faith meets knowledge and where dedication to spiritual growth is matched by commitment to learning Scripture.

“We will continue to equip and inspire men and women for faithful Bible teaching ministry,” he affirmed.

The new campus, set to become a beacon of hope and a center of learning, aims to gather scholars, teachers, and students in a shared mission to explore, study, and live out biblical teachings. “The true value of this Institute lies in the lives it will touch, the faith it will strengthen, and the community it will build,” Pastor Chikari said .

Guest of honour at the event, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart thanked IBT for opening its doors to Bulawayo citizens.

“I would like to thank the Institute of Bible Teaching for spearheading religious teachings in the city. Such an act helps citizens better understand concepts of life and live better lives,” he said while quoting scriptures in the book of Acts.

The celebration included testimonies from attendees who shared how IBT has changed their lives and equipped them for ministry.

As the evening progressed, attendees enjoyed a dinner filled with fellowship and laughter, all while looking forward to the promising journey ahead.

With the launch of the new campus in Cowdray Park on the horizon, the IBT is set to continue its vital work in nurturing faith and knowledge in Zimbabwe and beyond, ensuring that God’s Word continues to be faithfully taught and understood.

Gospel ministers, Simon Moore, and Bob Heaton urged attendees to continue their belief in God while Pastor Chikari’s wife, Nomusa closed the celebration with the vote of thanks.