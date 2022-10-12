Insuku YabaTonga formed to promote culture, heritage

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A GROUP of professionals in Binga have formed an association whose objective is to promote and market Binga’s culture and heritage.

Insuku YabaTonga, an association that was established last year and launched last week was formed with the guidance of the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation. It has been registered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

Its chairperson David Mungombe said Binga has untapped potential hidden in its unique culture.

“We established the association last year with five core members who were drawn from different professional backgrounds. Insuku is a Tonga word referring to history hence we’re saying we want to promote the history, culture, and heritage of Batonga. The association seeks to coordinate the artistic work and cultural heritage of the Batonga people to promote and preserve and tourism,” said Mungombe.

Other members are Teresa Leach, Matabbeki Mudenda, Manson Chilima, Lasten Tshuma and Monison Muleya who are from performing arts, arts and crafts, tourism, media and education.

Binga District development coordinator Land Kabome who was the guest of honour at the launch commended the founders for the idea. – @ncubeleon