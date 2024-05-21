Insurance and Microfinance Expo for Bulawayo

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

A local non- profit organisation will host an education expo to conscientise the public on benefits of insurance and related programmes.

Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation a local organization that is led by Thabani Madhlayo being the Founding Director, Development Practitioner and a Business Development Consultant to host the Insurance and Microfinance Expo, in partnership with the Insurance Institute of Bulawayo and other key stakeholders.

The event which is happening for the second time now in Bulawayo will have two days set aside for the road show, one day for the business conference and three days for business exhibitions.

The event is set to take place from June 4 to 8 June, at the Large City Hall car park and is set to bring all companies in the insurance and microfinance business under one roof. The theme of the expo is “Reinventing the Insurance & Microfinance distribution in a dynamic digital era”.

In an interview with Mr Madhlayo said the road show will give an opportunity to participants to reach their target market.

“The two-day road show will give an opportunity to participants to engage with their potential customers in their communities and in the process creating brand visibility and awareness of the participating brands.

“We believe this activity will further cement brand presence in the market place for participants, this will be followed by a one-day golf tournament to give the executives a refreshing moment. Executives from insurance and microfinance have a special one Day Business Conference with the motive to give them an opportunity to discuss issues around the insurance and microfinance sector.

“We have great speakers coming to facilitate the Business conference and we invite all executives to join in this session, ” Mr Madhlayo said.

@Lo7246Lovelyn