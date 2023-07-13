Insurance Credit Guarantees: Unlocking SME access to finance and employment in Africa

Online Writer

SMALL to medium enterprises (SMEs) play a crucial role in the economic growth of African countries, contributing to income generation and job creation. However, limited access to finance remains one of the major obstacles hindering SMEs’ growth and development.

High costs of credit, complicated application procedures, collateral requirements are some of the challenges that African SMEs face when seeking funding. Insurance Credit guarantee schemes have emerged as a key solution to address this gap, easing access to finance for African SMEs and promoting inclusive growth in the region. In this article, we will explore the importance of insurance credit guarantees for SMEs in Africa, the challenges they face, and the potential solutions to unlock their full potential.

The importance of SMEs in Africa

SMEs account for the majority of businesses in Africa and are considered the backbone of the continent’s economy. They contribute significantly to job creation and poverty reduction, particularly in developing countries. In sub-Saharan Africa alone, there are 44 million micro, small, and medium enterprises, almost all of which are micro-enterprises.

SMEs in Africa provide an estimated 80 percent of jobs across the continent, representing an essential driver of economic growth. However, their growth is often hindered by the lack of access to capital.

The challenge of access to finance

African SMEs face two significant financing challenges: accessibility and affordability. Accessibility refers to the ability of SMEs to access finance. SMEs in Africa are frequently informal, meaning they are not formally registered as businesses, making it difficult for them to access financing.

Moreover, even those that are formally registered still frequently suffer from a lack of accessibility. Only between a third and a fifth of SMEs in sub-Saharan Africa have a bank loan or line of credit, and an estimated 28.3 percent of firms in the region are fully credit constrained.

Affordability refers to the cost of capital, or how much it costs for a firm to take out a loan or receive an investment.

Local interest rates from banks in Africa are often in the double digits, sometimes higher than 20-25 percent. Alternative finance providers, such as microfinance institutions or digital lenders, can charge even higher rates, as much as 40-50 percent.

High-interest rates often deter SMEs from even trying to apply for financing, further limiting their growth potential.

The Role of Insurance Credit Guarantee Schemes

Credit guarantee schemes have emerged as one of the main channels through, which governments, financial, and development institutions make investment financing available and especially affordable for SMEs.

By reducing the risk premiums of banks, credit guarantees enable local lending institutions in Africa to lend more and on better terms to SME businesses, which in turn promotes job creation and economic growth.

These schemes typically involve providing partial guarantees for financial institutions to incentivize them to increase debt and equity investments into SMEs. They can also include capacity development support for both financial institutions and SMEs, helping them build their capacity to appraise and manage SME portfolios.

The MSME Guarantee Scheme by Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of Zimbabwe

The MSME Guarantee Scheme is a prime example of a credit guarantee scheme designed to address the mismatch in the supply and demand of SME financing in Zimbabwe.

Through offering financial guarantees to lending institutions, the guarantee scheme enables financial institutions to increase their debt investments and exposure into SMEs.

By offering these services, the MSME Guarantee Scheme aims to improve SME financial product offerings, expand bankable SME segments, and increase banks’ capacity to appraise SMEs.

The benefits of Credit Guarantee Schemes

Insurance Credit guarantee schemes have several benefits for SMEs, financial institutions, and the economy as a whole:

Improved financial product offerings:

By helping banks better address working capital and long-term financing needs of SMEs, credit guarantee schemes can lead to improved financial product offerings for SMEs.

Expanded bankable SME segments:

Credit guarantee schemes can change banks’ perception of bankable SMEs, leading to a permanent increase in their exposure to this segment.

Increased capacity to appraise SMEs:

Through capacity development support, credit guarantee schemes can help financial institutions better assess the risk of SMEs and manage their portfolios more efficiently.

Challenges and Solutions for SME Access to Finance in Africa

Despite the benefits of credit guarantee schemes, several challenges still hinder SME access to finance in Africa. Some of these challenges include:

High cost of credit: High interest rates and transaction costs make it difficult for SMEs to afford the financing they need to grow.

Limited supply of credit: The supply of credit available to SMEs is often limited, further restricting their access to finance.

Complicated application procedures: The complexity of the application process for financing can be a significant barrier for SMEs, discouraging them from seeking funding.

Collateral requirements: Many banks require SMEs to provide collateral to secure loans, which can be difficult for small businesses with limited assets.

To address these challenges and improve SME

access to finance in Africa, several solutions can be implemented:

Innovate product and proposition: Banks can step away from traditional lending approaches and design new lending products with segment-specific propositions focused on personalization and enhanced client experience. This can be done in conjunction with insurers and reinsurer who are willing to share risks associated with the SMEs.

Strengthen digital products and channels: Digitizing key SME client journeys can increase customer satisfaction and improve access to finance for SMEs.

Optimize coverage through leveraging nontraditional data: Banks can leverage advanced analytics and alternative sources of data to better assess the risk of SMEs and price their products accordingly.

Conclusion

Insurance credit guarantees play a pivotal role in unlocking SME access to finance and promoting job creation in Africa. By reducing the risk premiums of banks and providing capacity development support, credit guarantee schemes can improve SME financial product offerings, expand bankable SME segments, and increase banks’ capacity to appraise SMEs.

Addressing the challenges faced by SMEs in accessing finance is crucial to unleashing their full potential and driving inclusive growth in Africa. It is therefore crucial for more insurers to consider the development of SME credit guarantee schemes as part of their product offering as a means to drive growth of African economies.