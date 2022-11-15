Insurance Institute of Zimbabwe holds annual conference in Vic-Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Insurance Institute of Zimbabwe (IIZ) is holding its annual conference in Victoria Falls after a three-year break caused by the Covid-19.

The conference coincides with the institute’s 40th anniversary following its establishment in 1982.

Various insurance experts from the country are attending the event, which started with a golf tournament on Sunday and ends tomorrow.

It is being held under the theme: “Resilience! Opportunity! Growth – Driving Insurance Forward”, a theme that insurers have said is quite timely, interesting, thought provoking and strategic to the evolution of the insurance sector.

Among topics for discussions are insurance ecosystems for the future, impact of the economic environment on the Zimbabwean insurance industry, digital acceleration post pandemic and searching for growth and going beyond the insurance norms among others.

Presenters are drawn from high level professionals from the industry and economic sectors.

The conference seeks to chat a way forward on the role of the insurance sector in driving the insurance business forward and role of professionals in the growth of the Zimbabwe economy.

IIZ general manager, Mr George Chikava, said the institute has had an exciting journey in its 40-year history, characterised by training of thousands of students into insurance professionals.

“Our theme aims to join us as an industry with the entire world on the recovery path from the effects of the coronavirus. We will be tackling on risk management, economic fundamentals, insurance ecosystems, business growth, and others,” he said.

Economist, Professor Gift Mugano, said there is need to have proper dialogue on how to create business post pandemics and economic challenges.

He said Zimbabwe faces risks such as lack of competitiveness, use of foreign currency, political environment, and inflation.

Dr Mugano said opportunities for the country are in the informal sector hence there is need for thinking about how to harness the 80 percent informal economy into the mainstream business, including in insurance.

