Insuza man arrested for murder

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

A MAN from Insuza in Matabeleland North has been arrested for murder after he allegedly fatally assaulted his wife before burying the body in a shallow grave in the bush.

Tryforward Mpofu (35) from Sishawe Village accused the now deceased Revai Rusive of cheating on him.

The couple was on its way from Bulawayo where it had gone to sell charcoal on June 4 when a misunderstanding ensued while at the bus stop in Insuza, resulting in Mpofu repeatedly used two switches to assault and kicking Rusive (36) causing her death.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the murder and arrest of Mpofu.

He said Mpofu confessed to his mother and a neighborhood watch committee member last week Thursday that he had killed his wife.

Police said Mpofu and Rusive left their place of residence on 3 June to go and sell charcoal in Bulawayo.

Mpofu arrived back home alone the following day and his mother Ms Letters Ncube asked about the whereabouts of his wife to which he lied that she had fled to an unknown destination after an altercation.

Ms Ncube advised him to look for her, Insp Banda said.

Last week Thursday Mpofu allegedly started selling his goats claiming he wanted money to look for his wife and this raises suspicion on his mother who alerted a neighborhood watch committee member who led the two the police station.

Along the way Mpofu confided to his mother and the NWC member who was present immediately arrested him.

The body was retrieved from the grave about 100 metres away from the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway and taken to the mortuary.