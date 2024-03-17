Intab’enkulu begins broadcasting on ZBCtv

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The award-winning film production, Intab’enkulu, has commenced airing on the national broadcaster ZBCtv. This National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Outstanding Screen Production TV winner began airing a fortnight ago and is currently on its third episode, airing at the usual time on Thursdays at 7pm.

Intab’enkulu features Zimbabwean actor Greatjoy Hlatshwayo as the lead actor and Zambian actress Katonga Mutale as the lead actress. Percy Soko, Samuel Malete, and Tanaka Munyavhi, all from Bulawayo, play key roles in the cast.

Hlatshwayo, also known as Mastanda, expressed his excitement for viewers to experience the polished presentation of art on the national broadcaster.

“It’s humbling and quite an experience to be part of such a talented and productive series. This role has showcased my skills and versatility as an actor. I was nominated at the Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards (ZAFTAs) for Outstanding TV Actor last year, just like Mutale was nominated for Outstanding TV Actress, which speaks to the quality of the production.

“The entire first season premiered on ZTN from 2022 to 2023, and now we are on ZBCtv. We’re set to shoot season two around mid-year, and pre-production has already begun,” said Mastanda.

Intab’enkulu tells the story of a sacred mountain called Gomoguru (hence the title Intab’enkulu), where the people of Chisomo believe that everyone who goes to the mountain disappears.

“It turns out that Mgcini, a lead role played by myself, has a mother who needs leg surgery, and our household barely has enough as my father Makhosana is unemployed and is an illegal gold miner. There are rumours of a belt of gold leading to the mountain, so we organise a day for gold panning. During the mining, my father gets shot but manages to escape.

“This is where the story begins, as I embark on a quest to find out what really happened to my father and reveal to the community that people don’t actually disappear, but rather, they are killed. Drama unfolds thereafter,” explained Mastanda. – @mthabisi_mthire