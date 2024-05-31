Integrity Committees are weapons against corruption

Gibson Mhaka, Zimpapers Politics Hub

SERVICE delivery has been a tormenting issue in some towns and cities for the past two decades, particularly those under opposition control as allegations of unethical practices (corruption) continue to be reported in the media.

Corruption has become a pervasive concern for citizens, hindering the delivery of essential services like housing, water, electricity and waste removal.

At the same time corruption disadvantages economic development. This is because resources designated for public development initiatives are often diverted to benefit a select few, neglecting the core functions municipalities are meant to fulfil.

As a result, public concern about corruption in municipalities remains high. This is because it directly affects the livelihoods of households and taxpayers. Corrupt practices lead to a decline in service delivery, hinder economic growth and erode the legitimacy and functionality of the very level of Government closest to the people.

According to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s (Zacc) 2022 annual report released in February this year, Harare saw the highest number of suspected corruption cases, accounting for over 70 percent.

In a report presented to the Senate on February 6, 2024, the then-Zacc Chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, revealed that the commission received 684 complaints of suspected corruption cases during the review year, referred from the Investigations Department.

This high number reflects ongoing concerns, as evidenced by incidents like the April 2022 appeal by Chegutu residents to President Mnangagwa to address alleged corruption by top local authority executives.

Residents also called for Zacc to audit council finances after the arrest of council officials George Kasamu and Blandina Kavhayi on allegations of abuse of office, sexual harassment, nepotism and tax evasion.

Adding to concerns, three Zvishavane Town Council top officials were jailed in October last year for an effective two years each for abuse of office and corruption over the award of a construction contract.

Town secretary Tinomuda Mukutu (53), housing director Nhlanhla Ngwenya (44) and town engineer Dominic Mapwashike (44) pleaded not guilty, but Gweru Provincial Magistrate Mrs Miriam Banda convicted them due to overwhelming evidence.

This conviction serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of corrupt practices.

Expanding its reach, Zacc also investigated nine State-owned enterprises and local authorities in May last year. These entities were flagged by the Auditor-General for suspected maladministration and corporate governance failures.

Investigations followed a report by the Auditor General’s office which recommended action against any officials found to have been engaged in illegal activities.

The anti-graft body was acting swiftly on cases of suspected criminal offences by public officials.

These cases above exemplify the crippling effect of corruption on State-owned enterprises and local authorities’ ability to deliver essential services.

This highlights the need for the full implementation of Integrity Committees as a key strategy to prevent corruption in both public and private institutions.

Integrity committees are set up to spearhead the prevention of corruption and promotion of integrity within the institutions’ spheres of control.

They are responsible for overseeing the Institution’s ethics and compliance matters, to promote transparency and minimise opportunities for corruption.

Fighting corruption is one of the key pillars of the Second Republic and President Mnangagwa stated that his administration’s goal was to build a new Zimbabwe based on transparency, accountability and hard work. President Mnangagwa also declared zero tolerance for corruption and has used various fora to hammer this home.

Speaking on the sidelines of a recent workshop in Bulawayo Zacc Manager of Compliance and Systems Review for Corruption Prevention and Corporate Governance, Mr Tafirenyika Maringire, explained the importance of integrity committees within institutional structures.

“This is a deliberate strategy adopted in the country in the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy where the integrity committees are seen as a key tool to strengthen internal systems and streamline corruption prevention mechanisms within entities both public and private institutions. The purpose of establishing integrity committees within institutions is two-fold,” Mr Maringire explained.

“Firstly, they bring the fight against corruption closer to the organisational level. Secondly, they help strengthen internal systems to close loopholes that might allow for manipulation and resource misuse. This ensures that resources intended for community development and fulfilling the organisation’s mandate are not lost to private gain by individuals entrusted with these funds.”

One of the key responsibilities of integrity committees, Mr Maringire continued, “is to ensure that institutions have adequate policies governing their processes and operations.

“This guarantees that every employee is guided by the principles of integrity. We emphasise that those entrusted with positions and tasked with carrying out official duties must themselves be people of integrity and act accordingly.”

Mr Maringire said over 60 State-owned enterprises and local authorities, including Mutare City Council, have established integrity committees.

These committees, he said, have played a significant role in improving internal systems within these institutions.

“We also have parastatals like Zinara (Zimbabwe National Road Administration), TelOne, and state universities like the Zimbabwe Open University which have established functional integrity committees. These committees have submitted reports to our commission, allowing us to assess their work and provide further support in their anti-corruption efforts within their institutions.”

“The momentum continues to grow,” he added. “Many other institutions are requesting Zacc’s assistance in establishing integrity committees and facilitating the signing of integrity pledges. “Notably, executives within the civil service have already signed pledges, and we’re now focusing on employees and committee formation within individual ministries.

“This comprehensive approach aligns with the principles of good governance enshrined in Zimbabwe’s Constitution, National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), National Anti-Corruption Strategy, and President Mnangagwa’s call for zero tolerance on corruption.”

Mr Maringire further explained that they were also facilitating the signing of integrity pledges through their legal department encouraging individuals within institutions, as well as citizens at large, to take a stand against corruption.

He said by signing the pledge, they commit to reporting bribery attempts, refusing to participate, and reporting those who solicit bribes.

Mr Maringire’s insights highlight the crucial role of collective action in combating corruption. The establishment of integrity committees within institutions fosters a culture of transparency and accountability.

Additionally, the signing of integrity pledges by employees and citizens demonstrates a personal commitment to ethical conduct.

By refusing to participate in bribery or report such attempts, individuals become active participants in the fight against corruption.

In addition to Zacc’s efforts, the Government has also taken a multi-pronged approach to tackle corruption.

This includes establishing specialised institutions such as the Special Anti-Corruption Courts, a dedicated Anti-Corruption Prosecution Unit within the President’s Office, and enacting the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

It is important to note that Zimbabwe’s fight against corruption is aligned with international efforts.

Recognising its role as a responsible member of the global community, the country adheres to anti-corruption principles set forth by the United Nations, African Union, and Sadc.

Notably, the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) provides a comprehensive framework for combating graft.

This far-reaching and mandatory convention offers a unique tool for developing a unified global response.

It covers five key areas: preventive measures, criminalization and law enforcement, international co-operation, asset recovery, technical assistance and information exchange.

The UNCAC tackles various forms of corruption, including bribery, trading in influence, abuse of function, and corruption within the private sector.