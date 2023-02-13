Intense two-week training workshop for Matabeleland north producers

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

AN exporter capacity-building training workshop is underway in Lupane where Matabeleland North export cluster members will be gathered for two weeks to share key knowledge and skills.

ZimTrade is organising the event under its export cluster initiative, a programme that complements the Government’s devolution agenda towards increasing the contribution of all districts to the mainstream economy.

To achieve this, there is a need to identify areas of competitive and comparative advantage in a locality and capacitate people there to be export-focused.

The art and craft sector represents an untapped opportunity with the potential to contribute more to the growth of Zimbabwe’s exports.

“For the next two weeks, the arts and crafts cluster in Matabeleland North will learn new ways of creating appealing products for the European Market, from PUM expert Saskia Smits,” said ZimTrade in an update today.

“This will go a long way in empowering women in exports.”

PUM, is a Netherlands-based volunteer organisation for retired experts and executives that supports the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in developing countries and emerging markets.

ZimTrade and PUM have been working together to promote export growth, which has seen the two organisations signing the Memorandum of Understanding meant to pave the way for the successful implementation of the best model farm project meant to grow horticultural exports from small-scale farmers across the country.

