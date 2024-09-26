Inter Africa bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

POLICE intercepted an Inter Africa bus and arrested the crew and some passengers for illegal possession of 62 kgs of dagga.

The incident occurred on 22 September at a security roadblock at the 10km peg along the Masvingo- Beitbridge Road.

According to a police statement on X, officers arrested the driver Tonderai Mafo (48) the conductor Mberikunashe Allen (25) as well as two passengers Pauline Mudakuvaka (36) and Alice Mutanda (68).

The police launched operation “No to cross border crimes” to fight border related crimes such as smuggling and border jumping among others.

