Intercessor, Idols SA sensation – Brandon Dhludhlu join forces for emotional ballad “Nguwe”

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

South Africa-based Zimbabwean musician, Intercessor, has teamed up with Idols SA season 16 superstar, Brandon Dhludhlu, for a collaboration titled “Nguwe”.

The track, set to be released in the coming months along with visuals, is being produced by Lance Hebron, who facilitated the collaboration between the two artistes.

This collaboration follows the success of Intercessor and Lance Hebron’s album “Ezimnandi” which was released in November last year. The album featured tracks such as “Umnandi” with Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho, “Igama Lakho”, “Ingubo Enamehlo” featuring Madlela Skhobokhobo, “Ezimnandi”, “Never Let You Go” featuring Yanda Trapskandi & Micky Ganjah, “Bulawayo Centre”, “Ngthanda Wena” featuring Kinah The Music, and “Kwagogo Obomvu”.

Intercessor expressed his commitment to staying relevant in the market by continuing to work on new projects. He shared insights into the upcoming release with Brandon Dhludhlu, describing “Nguwe” as a love song that celebrates appreciating one’s partner, even during times when expressing love may be challenging.

Additionally, Intercessor revealed plans to create visuals for tracks that are gaining traction on the airwaves. He mentioned having already filmed music videos for “Umnandi” and “Ingubo Enamehlo.” – @mthabisi_mthire