Intercessor works on SeSotho songs to promote culture

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean musician, Intercessor is working on two singles in the SeSotho language that are meant to promote the SeSotho culture.

The two singles, Ko Hae and Still You that were produced by Lance Hebron and Sier Yoyoe will be released in the coming months.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, Intercessor said: “The first single, Ko Hae features Mthabisi Dube of Bolamba Culture Birds while the second features South Africa’s Hazel Nokuphiwa Lahle aka Zizakazi and Q Mpumelelo (real name Qubekani Ngulube) who is also my homie from Manama.

“The purpose of these songs is to connect with the Sotho people of Gwanda, where I come from, and to remind people that nna keMmirwa (I am a Sotho). I also want to encourage my fellow natives that we aren’t supposed to forget our roots,” said Intercessor.

He said the songs are under post-production and will be released soon. – @mthabisi_mthire