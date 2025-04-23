International exhibitors’ presence signals success of engagement, re-engagement efforts

American Chamber of Commerce in Zimbabwe’s Duduzile Shinya (left) attends to visitors at the US Embassy Pavilion at the ZITF in Bulawayo yesterday. (Picture: Eliah Saushoma)

Gibson Mhaka, Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZIMBABWE’S ongoing engagement and re-engagement efforts are increasingly bearing tangible fruit, with the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) providing clear evidence of the policy’s success.

This year’s event has drawn an impressive and diverse range of international exhibitors — some participating for the first time — who have expressed strong interest in forging business partnerships and leveraging Zimbabwe’s improving diplomatic and economic ties with their respective countries.

Among the participating countries are Afghanistan, Angola, Austria, Belarus, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, the UK, the US, the UAE, Zambia and the EU delegation — making this year’s edition one of the most internationally representative in recent memory.

The increased participation, especially from the European Union, United Kingdom and United States, nations that previously had strained relations with Zimbabwe, signals renewed interest in economic diplomacy, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa’s “Zimbabwe is open for business” philosophy has become a cornerstone of the Second Republic’s foreign policy, with emphasis on fostering strategic partnerships, based on mutual respect and shared economic prosperity.

In an interview, Mr Okun Yauheni from the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus, said the participation of Grodno Meat Processing Plant marks the beginning of a strategic push to expand into Southern Africa, starting with Zimbabwe.

“This is our first time participating at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, and we see it as an opportunity to engage with prospective Zimbabwean investors and explore mutually beneficial collaborations.

“We firmly believe that these interactions will not only benefit our company, Grodno Meat Processing Plant, but will also serve to further solidify the strong bilateral relations already established between Belarus and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Grodno Meat Processing Plant boasts a rich history, spanning over 110 years in the meat production industry.

“Throughout this extensive period, we have accumulated considerable expertise and achieved numerous milestones.

Our enduring commitment lies in upholding exceptional product quality and implementing rigorous sanitary and technological controls at every stage, from raw material sourcing to final product distribution,” said Mr Yauheni.

“Through our presence at ZITF, we aim to effectively market our diverse range of high-quality meat products and secure valuable business deals, capitalising on the favourable diplomatic ties that exist between our two countries.”

He said the close ties between the two countries were important components of the comprehensive strategic partnership with local companies at the ongoing ZITF.

From the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr Reiner Rogate Sinaga, representing a skincare and cosmetics manufacturer, said their firm has already received significant interest from local buyers and distributors.

He said their aim at ZITF is to find a Zimbabwean market for their wide range of skincare and personal care products.

“Indeed, Zimbabwe is our next target market. This being our first time exhibiting at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, we are optimistic about securing lucrative deals from the companies and individuals, who have shown significant interest in our products,” said Mr Sinaga.

This was Indonesia’s first appearance at the ZITF, underlining how the re-engagement strategy is unlocking previously untapped economic relationships with Asian markets.

Ms Jun Yamazaki, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan, highlighted Japan’s dual focus of promoting Japanese innovation and building long-term trade relations with Zimbabwe. She noted the synchrony between ZITF and the upcoming Osaka Expo 2025, which is set to serve as another vital platform for bilateral engagement.

“Our aim here is to promote Japanese products, and we are pleased that the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair is running concurrently with the Osaka Expo 2025. The Osaka Expo is a collaborative event involving Osaka’s local government, the Japanese national government, numerous other nations and businesses from both the domestic and international private sectors,” said Ms Yamazaki.

“Just as the Osaka Expo serves as a business forum to discuss trade and bilateral relations between Zimbabwean Government officials, private sector players, Japanese officials and leading firms from Japan, ZITF here also provides a platform for Japanese entities to engage with their Zimbabwean counterparts to deepen the two countries’ bilateral relations.”

Mrs Yamazaki said their presence at the ZITF is not just about exhibiting products but also strengthening long-term ties between Zimbabwean and Japanese enterprises.

“Here at ZITF, we have companies such as Fujifilm, a Japanese multinational conglomerate involved in healthcare, materials and imaging, which has successfully diversified its business over the decades,” she said.

Fujifilm is showcasing cutting-edge medical solutions intended to improve diagnostic capacity and access to healthcare, an area of increasing relevance for Zimbabwe’s developing health infrastructure.

Mr Isaac Morifi, a representative of Schreder Company from Portugal, said the firm is actively building on existing relationships with Zimbabwe’s mining sector.

“We already have existing mutual relations with some mining companies in Zimbabwe, and we are expecting more new clients to approach us so that we can secure deals and establish new relationships.

“Furthermore, leveraging the bilateral business relationship between Portugal and Zimbabwe, we are already supplying our products to mining companies such as Zimplats and Unki Mine, and we are poised to clinch new deals with other mining companies,” he said.

ZITF Company board chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo, described the ZITF 2025 edition as one of the most promising in the event’s 65-year history. He said the event is a major milestone in Zimbabwe’s diplomatic and economic repositioning.

“Given the unprecedented international interest witnessed at this 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, we are curating various platforms to spotlight different sectors within our economy,” he said.

“This facilitates crucial re-engagement with foreign suppliers in these areas and allows us to showcase products with the potential to satisfy diverse regional and global markets.”

Mr Moyo cited the Zimbabwe-India Dialogue held on the sidelines of ZITF, as a critical platform for building strong trade and industrial links.

The event brought together over 10 high-level Indian business leaders from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), who engaged with local industry captains from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).

President Mnangagwa has consistently reiterated that Zimbabwe is “a friend to all and an enemy to none.”

Under his leadership, the Second Republic has sought to repair and restore diplomatic ties that had weakened over the past two decades, particularly with Western countries.