International games treat for Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BARBOURFIELDS Stadium is set to play host to more international football matches, according to the latest national team schedule released by Zifa yesterday.

September will be an action packed month of football as the Warriors, Mighty Warriors and national men’s Under-23 sides take part in international games.

The Warriors will play Somalia at Barbourfields Stadium in a 2022 second-leg World Cup qualifier on September 8. The Under-23 side plays South Africa in Johannesburg on September 6 in the first-leg of the 2019 Afcon qualifier, with the return leg four days later at Barbourfields.

The Mighty Warriors will face Zambia in the second leg of the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers at the National Sports Stadium on September 1. The ladies play Zambia in the first leg on August 28 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka at 3PM.

It will mark the first international game at the National Sports Stadium after the Caf disciplinary board imposed a ban on its use following crowd trouble in March.

The Caf disciplinary board banned the use of the National Sports Stadium for two Caf-sanctioned international matches.

The decision by Caf forced the senior national side to play their African Nations Championship first round second-leg qualifier against Mauritius in Bulawayo