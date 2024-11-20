International Men’s Day: Calls for better support and recognition of men’s emotional and mental health

ON International Men’s Day, which was celebrated yesterday, 19th November, Mr Walter Vengesai, the Director for Padare/Enkundhleni Men’s Forum on Gender, urged a shift in societal attitudes towards men, calling for greater acceptance of helplessness and emotional expression.

International Men’s Day is a day dedicated to recognising and celebrating the positive contributions men make to society, highlighting issues related to men’s health, improving gender relations, and promoting equality.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Mr Vengesai emphasised that while men are often expected to perform heavy and demanding tasks, their mental and emotional health must also be a priority.

“Today is the day for men. No other day in the year do we celebrate the invaluable work men do—whether in mining, farming, or industry—roles that ensure families are supported and the country progresses,” he said.

He pointed out that the ‘breadwinning’ role, traditionally carried by men, deserves recognition not only for its physical labour but for its essential contribution to society.

“Men’s work should be celebrated, as it forms the backbone of our daily lives. It’s a day to acknowledge the sacrifices made by men in this vital role,” he added.

Mr Vengesai further highlighted the emotional challenges men face. Many men, he noted, feel constrained by societal expectations that they should not express vulnerability.

“Men are afraid to cry, to seek help, or to show weakness, because they fear being labelled as ‘lesser men’. This is not only wrong, but dangerous,” he said.

He pointed to the rising rates of male suicide as a stark reminder of the consequences of such pressures.

“Men are less likely to seek help for their mental health struggles. This fear of being seen as vulnerable often leads to isolation, and in the worst cases, to tragic outcomes like suicide.”

Mr Vengesai stressed that it is crucial for men to normalise seeking support when they face personal difficulties.

“Men are human, just like women, with feelings and emotions. We must start changing the narrative. It’s okay to cry, it’s okay to seek help, and it’s okay to share your struggles,” he said.

He also reminded men that seeking advice could save lives.

“We have a toll-free helpline at Padare where anyone can reach out for counselling or guidance at any time of day. Support can come from many sources—counsellors, pastors, the police, or simply from a friend,” he advised.

Beyond emotional support, Mr Vengesai urged men to take care of their physical health, particularly by getting screened for conditions like prostate cancer.

“Men should not ignore their health concerns. Going for tests is important, and it’s essential to take preventative action before it’s too late,” he said.

He also emphasised the important role women should play in supporting men’s emotional wellbeing.

“Women are key in nurturing men and helping them understand that being strong doesn’t mean suppressing emotions. Women should be there to listen, to support, and to encourage men to be open about their feelings,” he said.

He noted that a simple compliment or recognition of a man’s hard work can have a significant impact.

“Men often feel undervalued when their efforts go unnoticed, and women’s appreciation can go a long way in strengthening a man’s confidence and sense of worth.”

He called for a more compassionate and open society, one where men are not afraid to express their emotions or ask for help.

“On this International Men’s Day, let’s not only celebrate the contributions men make but also recognise the need for emotional support, vulnerability, and a healthier dialogue around men’s mental health,” he said.