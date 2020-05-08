International Organisation for Migration donates to three Government quarantine centres

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has donated 980 tarpaulins (used to make tents) and 250 sets of Non-Food Items (NFI) kits to the Government for use at three Covid-19 quarantine and isolation centers for Zimbabweans returning from Botswana, South Africa and Zambia.

The consignments will cover the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Hotel in Beitbridge, Plumtree High School in Plumtree and Vuti High School in Chirundu.

In a statement on Thursday night, IOM said the support would improve Civil Protection Unit’s (CPU) capacity to effectively operate and manage the quarantine centers to alleviate and minimize the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on mobile and vulnerable returning migrants.

“IOM Zimbabwe, as the Point of Entry pillar co-lead in the COVID-19 Response initiative will continue to work with the Government of Zimbabwe, UN agencies, International NGOs and the local stakeholders to ensure that the rights and dignity of returning migrants in quarantine centers are upheld,” read part of the statement.

Beitbridge received 380 tarpaulins and 50 sets of non-food items (NFIs) while the break down for the other two centers was not given.

The NFI kits include two pots, six plates, six mugs, one washing basin, two mosquito nets, one spoon, 30 aqua tabs for water purification, two packets of sanitary pads, one plastic bucket, four adult female pants, two child female panties, one laminated China bag and six bars of soap.

Under the current set up all Zimbabweans returning to the country are being put to quarantine at the ports of entries of the centers nearer to their final destinations.