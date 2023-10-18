International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS) annual meeting on at Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

FINANCE, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Prof Mthuli Ncube has officially opened the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS) annual meeting where he called for development of the pensions and financial sector in the region in line with international protocols.

The meeting is being attended by pension supervisors from around the world and started on Tuesday with the IOPS committee closed door meetings and will end tomorrow.

Among the delegates attending the meetings are representatives of pension supervisory authorities from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North, and South America.

The Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) is hosting the annual meetings.

The Global Forum is open to other stakeholders such as governments, regulated entities, academia, and the development sector.

It is running under the theme: “Entrenching Retirement Security in a Changing World.”

“My key message is that the Government of Zimbabwe is part of the regional structures through the Sadc structures to develop not just the pensions industry but the entire financial services sector in line with Sadc frameworks and investment protocols,” he said.

Several topics are lined up for discussion among them, design and delivery of adequate DC (Defined Contribution) pensions, Performance of African pension funds investment strategies: challenges, opportunities and key trends, Providing pensions for informal employment in developing countries: Challenges and opportunities for policy-makers.