International Renewable Energy Conference delegates tour Gwayi-Shangani Dam

DELEGATES to the 6th edition of the International Renewable Energy Conference in Victoria Falls are on Tuesday set to tour the Gwayi-Shangani Dam construction site, gaining first-hand insight into one of Zimbabwe’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

The delegates, both local and international, are drawn from various energy sector institutions, financial services and developmental partners.

The Gwayi-Shangani Dam, a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP), is rapidly nearing completion.

The monumental initiative is not just a solution to the chronic water shortages in the southern region but a game-changer for the country’s future.

Upon completion, the dam will hold 650 million cubic meters of water, making it the third-largest inland water reservoir in Zimbabwe after Lake Kariba and Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.

The dam’s significance extends far beyond its impressive size.

Integral to the project is a 250 km bulk water pipeline that will transport water from Gwayi-Shangani to Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

The pipeline is a vital lifeline for the region, which has suffered decades of water scarcity.

By providing a reliable water source, it will not only address immediate shortages but also lay the foundation for sustainable agricultural development.

The dam will also contribute to the nation’s energy needs and delegates are expected to be appraised on progress to date.

Designed with an integrated hydropower station capable of generating over 10 megawatts (MW) of electricity, the Gwayi-Shangani Dam will help alleviate the energy deficits faced by Matabeleland region.

This dual-purpose infrastructure providing both water and power directly supports Zimbabwe’s renewable energy ambitions and Vision 2030 goals, significantly enhancing energy security for urban and rural communities.

Added to that, the Gwayi-Shangani project promises a major boost to agricultural productivity.

The government has already earmarked 10 000 hectares of land along the pipeline route for irrigation.

This will facilitate the establishment of both communal and commercial irrigation schemes across five districts in Matabeleland North Province, driving rural development and improving livelihoods.

As the first phase of this transformative project moves toward completion, the Gwayi-Shangani Dam stands as a symbol of progress, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and equitable access to essential resources.