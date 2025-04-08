International Renewable Energy Conference set for Victoria Falls

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

The 6th edition of the International Renewable Energy Conference kicks off in Victoria Falls on Wednesday with key renewable energy issues on the agenda.

This year’s conference marks a major milestone for Zimbabwe’s energy sector with the official launch of the National Energy Efficiency Policy, a strategic initiative designed to promote sustainable energy use across the country.

The event, held under the theme “Sustainable Energy Investments for a Better Future,” buttresses Zimbabwe’s growing dedication to renewable energy as a driver of inclusive and resilient economic growth.

Approved by Cabinet in October 2024, the policy represents a bold step towards achieving the goals of Vision 2030 by supporting Zimbabwe’s transition to an upper-middle-income economy.

It emphasises key pillars such as sustainability, accessibility, affordability, gender equity, and employment creation.

Aimed at promoting a data-driven, integrated approach to energy efficiency, the policy seeks to reduce energy consumption, lower emissions, and stimulate green job creation.

It also aligns Zimbabwe with global best practices, where energy efficiency has consistently proven to be one of the most cost-effective strategies to meet rising power demand, reduce energy costs and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The launch of the policy signals a renewed commitment to energy reform and innovation as the country works toward a sustainable energy future.

The conference will drawn a diverse range of local and international participants from various enegry value chain sectors and financial circles.