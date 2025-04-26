Internet Governance boot camp set for Solusi

Amos Mpofu

The Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter (ISOC-ZW) will in May, be hosting a School of Internet Governance Boot camp at Solusi University in a bid to strengthen internet governance in Zimbabwe.

The boot camp will be held from 1 to 2 May 2025.

The initiative follows an earlier online training phase and is themed: “Empowering the Underserved, Minority, Youth and Women in Shaping Internet Governance in Zimbabwe.”

In an interview, the Head of Policy and Governance for ISOC-ZW Mrs Charity Ncube, said this boot camp represents the second phase of the programme.

“Participants were initially awarded fellowships to undertake an online course in internet governance. Upon successful completion, a selection was made for those eligible to attend this physical boot camp,” she said.

The in-person session will bring together individuals from marginalised communities, including women and youth, to deepen their understanding of their critical role in shaping Zimbabwe’s digital future.

The boot camp will cover pressing issues such as universal internet access, affordable connectivity, and the adoption of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, the Internet of Things, green and smart computing, and cybersecurity.

“We aim to equip these participants to actively contribute to the development of internet-related policies in Zimbabwe. We see them as future champions who will carry their voices to national and international platforms such as the Internet Governance Forum,” Mrs Ncube said.

The boot camp aims to show ISOC-ZW’s commitment to inclusive participation in digital policy-making, ensuring that no voice is left behind in the conversation about Zimbabwe’s technological development.