Internet of Things set to top agenda at Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) 2024 Summit in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

The Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) 2024 Summit has started in Victoria Falls with the adoption of the Internet of Things set to top discussions.

Information communication technologies specialists are attending the conference that is set to end on Sunday.

It is being held under the theme: “Navigating Digital Solutions for a Sustainable Tomorrow” which seeks to inspire innovation, progress and reshape the industry.

The conference seeks to “Ignite, innovate, thrive” the economy.

This year’s summit is critical to the CSZ as it coincides with the society’s 50th anniversary.

It is also a key event at a time when Zimbabwe is making headway with regard to the digital revolution.

Speakers are drawn from various experts in the industry with the Internet of Things central to the discussions.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony Friday.