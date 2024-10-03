Internet Society partners with BECSA to advance Education

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Internet Society Global (ISOC’s) has partnered with Blended Education College of Southern Africa (BECSA) in Bulawayo to champion Education 5.0 through teaching Designing and Deploying Computer Networks (DDCN) programmes to BECSA students.

From Monday through the end of next week, 60 students and teacher trainees at BECSA are undergoing a rigorous training programme conducted by the Internet Society.

The course is free and certified, endorsed by the Internet Society, a global organisation advocating for accessible, secure, and affordable internet worldwide.

DDCN Training is designed for individuals with a foundational understanding of computer hardware and software, specifically targeting those already familiar with personal computers. It provides essential knowledge of networking, covering Ethernet and Wi-Fi technologies.

Building on these basics, the course explores the planning, design, and implementation of simple Local Area Networks (LANs). It also addresses common maintenance challenges and offers solutions for resolving them.

This course, designed for individuals with a basic knowledge of computer hardware and software, teaches educators how to configure a new computer or system, preparing it for effective use in a real-world setting.

Last year, the Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter launched a campaign to empower ICT teachers and lecturers, resulting in the graduation of 43 individuals upon completing the Designing and Deploying Computer Networks (DDCN) course at Solusi University, marking its inaugural success.

In May of this year, 25 male and female students graduated in Bulawayo after completing a training course in the “Fundamentals of Designing and Deploying Computer Networks.”

Mrs Charity Ncube, the Head of Policy and Governance at the Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter and Chief Lead for the Deployment of Community Networks in Zimbabwe, said such programmes are designed to ensure continuity in learning DDCN.

“Such programmes aim to connect the unconnected, aligning with the Government’s commitment to inclusivity and narrowing the digital divide. The initiative’s main objective is to equip teachers in training with the knowledge and skills to plan, design, deploy, and maintain sustainable community networks. Ultimately, it seeks to ensure that everyone has access to the Internet and is not left behind.”

She emphasised the transformative power of the internet and its potential for the future, which drives the Internet Society to promote such programmes.

“You will agree that the internet is a force for good in our communities, offering endless possibilities and opportunities that can transform our lives for the better. It is a space where we collaborate, innovate, share ideas, play, and strengthen bonds,” said Mrs Ncube.

She said the Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter is actively expanding this program by partnering with various tertiary institutions to educate learners about it.

“The Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter has partnered with several universities, colleges, and organisations in Zimbabwe. Today, we are pleased to partner with BESCA, an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe, to train a passionate group of youths to design and deploy community networks, bridging the connectivity gap in underserved and marginalized communities across our country,” said Mrs Ncube.

She expressed hope and high expectations for the impact that the learners undergoing the training will have as a result of the partnership.

“The 60 youths undergoing training here at BECSA this week are expected to actively connect the 2.6 billion people who are not yet online, making a difference in the lives of those in their surrounding communities. They will empower the communities they represent and advocate for an open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy internet. They should aim to bring the internet to everyone and leave no one behind. Their role is not only to build and maintain connections but also to advocate for the right policies to ensure the internet continues to grow and flourish,” she said.

Mr Ntokozo Ncube, the facilitator of the programme and a tutor of tutors for the Internet Society e-learning, said this initiative aims to inspire future generations of internet users.

“The program is designed to inspire and empower both current and future generations of internet users to take action in creating community networks and fostering the internet we envision, as we work towards a digital Zimbabwe by 2030,” he said.

Dr Vincent Mnkandla, the Principal of BECSA, applauded the partnership, stating that it has been widely welcomed by the college.

“Such programs are particularly beneficial for our educators, as they will be equipped to provide the necessary education that aligns with our national policy of fostering Education 5.0. We also employ a blended approach to education, teaching both physically and online. These short courses that enhance our learners’ understanding of the internet and computers are always welcome, as they provide both basic and deeper knowledge of computers. We thank the Internet Society for choosing to partner with us,” said Dr Mnkandla.