Intimate encounter with jazz muso Raven Duchess

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Jazz and Afro folklore singer Ruvimbo Mapanda aka Raven Duchess from Harare will be coming down to Bulawayo next weekend where she is expected to stage a one-man show at Three Daughters Restaurant and Jazz Sports Bar.

This will be her first time performing in the city and she cannot wait to showcase her talent to the people of Bulawayo next week Saturday.

“It’ll be my first time touring Bulawayo and I’m excited for this opportunity to share my music. I just completed a mentorship project (Musicable) with PovoAfrika Trust, Music in Africa and Soundconnects which was a project empowering women with disabilities in the music industry.

“I’m now preparing for my Bulawayo tour where I’ll be performing at Three Daughters and The Smokehouse,” said the mental health advocate.

She said patrons should expect an awesome Jazz and Afro-soul fusion performance.

“Lovers of jazz and Afro-soul are going to be in for a rare treat as the event is totally free.”

Raven Duchess’s voice has enabled her to tell African stories with a jazz and contemporary fusion. She has collaborated with artists from Kenya, Poland, Cuba, Argentina, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, Germany and some of the best artistes in Zimbabwe.

Thembi Chisenzi, Three Daughters Restaurant manager said all is in place for the show. – @TashaMutsiba