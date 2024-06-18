Intombi Zomnqangala, Asante Mo wow crowds at Samuriwo’s Chillspot

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Sunday nights at Old Luveve have transformed into vibrant gatherings, drawing crowds across Bulawayo to Samuriwo’s Chillspot now popularly referred to as koSambhida.

Attendees mingle while enjoying live performances from local groups. This past Sunday, the spotlight was on Intombi Zomnqangala and Asante Mo culture groups, captivating the audience with their dynamic performances.

Intombi Zomnqangala enthralled the crowd with their spirited Ndebele traditional dances, even inspiring older men to join them on stage amid cheers and applause from the audience.

Meanwhile, Asante Mo showcased their mastery of Afro-tech music, blending drums with techno beats to create an irresistible atmosphere.

Norman Gondwe from Asante Mo expressed delight at the crowd’s enthusiastic response:

“It’s gratifying to see the audience enjoying our performance. Their love and support motivate us to continue delivering top-notch entertainment,” he said.

Samuriwo’s chillspot has become a popular venue in Bulawayo, offering local artists a platform to showcase their talents and promote their work every Thursday and Sunday.

Previous performers include Ramsey Kay and the Big Ray Jazz Band, Insimbi zeZhwane, Dziba Le Mvula culture group, and Jaycee.