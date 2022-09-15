Intombi Zomqangala, great platform to empower women

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Intombi Zomqangala, a Bulawayo-based female dance ensemble founded 13 years ago by multi-talented artiste Sandra Ndebele, continues to empower women through song and dance.

Having nurtured well-known artistes including Novuyo Seagirl and Thandi Dhlana, the organisation that currently has over 30 members hopes to continue nurturing and empowering more women as it is open to all young women.

Earlier this year, the advocacy dance crew showcased their choreography skills in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where they left the Expo 2020 Dubai visitors asking for more as they delivered a sterling performance.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele said Intombi Zomqangala’s primary objective is to help transform and capacitate young women into leaders.

“Intombi Zomqangala is not a group. It’s an all-female platform that is open to all young women. The primary aim is to transform and capacitate the young by offering a structured setting in which to develop beneficial group interactions and one-on-one relationships between these young creatives and well-established artists and industry experts.

We train young girls to shine in their respective objectives,” said Sandy.

She said the platform also seeks to remove young girls from the streets and reduce prostitution by empowering them to be able to do different forms of art for capital generation.

“We believe that what men can do, women can also do.”

Through the platform, members have toured and performed internationally in countries such as Russia, England, and UAE.

The dance queens’ manager, Robson Murambiwa said the all-female platform also seeks to preserve Zimbabwean traditions.

“There’s also a focus on preserving Zimbabwean tradition, therefore the dances performed by the group are mostly traditional.

The name Intombi Zomqangala came from a traditional Ndebele instrument called umqangala (breast calabash) which was used by young women back in the day.

“The young women in the group led by Sandra Ndebele all play this instrument,” said Murambiwa.

“Our programme is a bold, multi-phased leadership training for women that can be broken down into traditional, contemporary, and classic dance. We help them discover their personal sound, understand how music works, and translate their ideas into music.”

The group that is always a hit at events such as the national galas premiered their first show at the Harare International Festival of arts in 2008. The show was well received and marked the beginning of a new era in the dance arena.

In 2016, they launched a production called Umfazi/The Woman that addressed issues that affect women through song and dance. The show that premiered at the Bulawayo Theatre was an advocacy tool encouraging women to stand up to abuse, oppression, and marginalisation. – @SeehYvonne