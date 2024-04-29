Intra-African trade is a must for a stronger continent

President Mnangagwa and his Kenyan counterpart Dr William Ruto witnessed the Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs HE Hon Dr Musalia Mudavadi and Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Fredereck Shava signing a number of MoUs at State House in Bulawayo on Saturday

Marshall Ndlela

ZIMBABWE and Kenya took a significant step towards a more robust African economy on Saturday by signing eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in Bulawayo. This collaborative effort aims to strengthen political and economic ties between the two nations, setting a powerful example for the rest of the continent.

The move by Zimbabwe and Kenya is a strategic one and should not be allowed to die on paper. In fact, all the MoUs that African countries have signed between themselves should be implemented as soon as possible and trade should be prioritised. By prioritising trade among themselves, African countries can leverage their unique strengths and resources.

Imagine a continent where Ghana’s cocoa is readily available in Kenyan chocolate factories, or South Africa’s steel supplies construction projects across the continent. This kind of intra-African trade fosters a win-win situation for all involved, creating a strong economic foundation for future development.

The current global trade landscape often puts developing nations at a disadvantage. Developed countries, with their established infrastructure and economic might, often dictate the terms of international trade. Indeed, the African continent, rich in resources and teeming with potential, has long navigated the tumultuous waters of global trade. The prevailing currents have often favoured developed countries, leaving emerging economies to contend with the undercurrents. By prioritising intra-African trade, African nations can gain bargaining power on the world stage. A strong continental economic bloc can negotiate fairer trade deals with developed countries, ensuring mutual benefit.

The Zimbabwe-Kenya MoUs and other MoUs should serve as a beacon for the rest of Africa. It’s a clear message: African nations must look inwards first, fostering strong trade ties among themselves. This will create a more resilient continental economy, allowing African countries to participate in global trade on a more level playing field.

The concept of intra-African trade is not merely a transactional relationship; it is the cornerstone of economic sovereignty. By prioritising trade within the continent, African countries can create a robust economic ecosystem that is resilient to external shocks and less dependent on the whims of global trade dynamics.

Intra-African trade offers a multitude of benefits, including strengthened economic ties that foster community and stability, tailored trade agreements that reflect the unique needs of each nation, local value addition to raw materials boosting domestic industries, job creation that enhances skills and employment opportunities and cultural exchange that deepens understanding and solidifies business relationships. These advantages collectively empower African countries to build a self-reliant and prosperous economic future.

λ Marshall Ndlela is a Zimbabwean based in South Africa. He is a holder of a Master’s Degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chichester, England. He can be contacted via [email protected]