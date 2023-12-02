Introduction of sugar tax most welcome

FINANCE, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube presented the 2024 national budget on Thursday.

The $58,2 trillion budget has multiple positives. It, among others, proposes an increase in the tax-free salary threshold. It puts the bonus tax-free threshold at $7,5 million and projects that the economy will grow by 3,5 percent this year. It proposes massive public spending on social services and support for sport infrastructure.

It is an impressive plan that should keep the economy on its growth trajectory.

In addition to maintaining the Ministry of Health and Child Care among the leading recipients of public resources, Prof Ncube demonstrated the Government’s commitment to promote public health through an innovative way. He noted the danger that what we eat poses to our health and took a position to nudge all of us to be mindful of what we consume.

“The consumption of high sugar content beverages is linked to increased risk of non-communicable diseases,” he said.

“It is, thus, necessary to discourage the consumption of high-sugar content beverages. Hence, I propose to introduce a levy of US$0,02 per gramme of sugar contained in beverages, excluding water, with effect from 1 January 2024. Funds derived from this levy will be ring-fenced for therapy and procurement of cancer equipment for diagnosis.”

Our people have developed a dangerously big appetite for sweet drinks. They are a part of our every meal and they are in every refrigerator yet they are among the biggest causes obesity and accompanying conditions.

It is good that authorities introduced the tax. The tax will make the drinks more expensive and the hope is that a costlier sugary drink will discourage us from taking them to our individual and collective good health. We, indeed hope that this will be the impact.

But we are actually of the opinion that Prof Ncube should have expanded the coverage of the tax to embrace all sugary foods that many of us crave so much — the biscuits, chocolates, cakes and so on. Just like sweet beverages, the foregoing foods contain too much sugar thus are bad to our health.

They cause much weight gain; and too much weight invites a parade of conditions which can cause sickness and can take lives.

In addition to our suggestion for the Government to widen the sugar tax beyond beverages to embrace all sugary foods, we think it would be worthwhile for authorities to think around a tax on fatty foods as well. Just like sugary drinks and other sweet foods, high fat foods are a danger to our health. The deep-fried chips that we cannot do without daily, the fried chicken from that takeaway outlet, the sausages, the pies and so on.

We commend the Government for this move to tax sugary drinks. Doing so will not only make them much more expensive and hopefully discourage us from drinking them but also ensure that, those who will continue buying them will help foot the bill of treating cancer, yet another growing public health concern in our country.