Intwasa: 3Sum play explores family secrets post-Covid-19

THE forthcoming Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo is set to feature a captivating play that delves into the complexities of family dynamics and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The play will be showcased on September 27 at 2pm and September 30 at 6:30pm at the Bulawayo Theatre. The festival is set to run from September 26 to 30.

Titled 3Sum, the production that has excited people on social media because of its name is set to navigate the psychological effects of illness, abuse, and an unconventional love affair.

Directed by renowned theatre director Memory Kumbota, the play aims to shed light on the profound impact of the global health crisis on families and individuals.

“Inspiration was drawn from Covid-19 and its effects on families and even on individual characters. So many things happened during the Covid-19 era that we are still trying to understand and maybe tell others,” explained Raisedon Baya, the director of the Intwasa Festival koBulawayo.

According to the festival’s director, the play encourages theatre audiences to explore their own interpretations and emotions. The play is in line with this year’s festival theme “Imagine it! Experience it!”.

“The idea is to share intimate experiences of the story, the characters, and the audiences. It starts by throwing onto the stage the title ‘3 Sum’ and letting the theatre audience run wild with their imaginations. This year’s festival themes are about imagination and experiences and I think 3Sum does that well,” said Baya.

He said the broader objective of the festival is to bring people together to witness life-altering and unforgettable stories.

“This year’s programme encourages the audience to imagine the unimaginable and experience some of those stories first-hand. We ask the audience to imagine things and come and experience some of those at the festival,” emphasized Baya.

“3 Sum” boasts a talented cast including Lady Tshawe, Agnes Ncube, Anita Moyo, and Mzingaye Ngwabi. With their skillful performances, the production is expected to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

Other plays set to be showcased at the festival include Beautiful Man — an intense and dramatic two-hander exploring the complex vulnerability of men and Finding Temeraire.

The much-awaited festival is set to provide a platform for artistes to showcase their talent and engage with the community. Among the confirmed activities is a Visual and Performing Arts Skills Sharing Performance Based workshop that is being organised over two days (September 25 to 26) by the Centre for Talent Development. It is set to feature Umkhathi Works, Drums of Peace, and Charleston Trust Primary School. — @TashaMutsiba.