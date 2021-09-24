Intwasa Arts Fest breathes life into art sector

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER the hiatus of live shows that had created a dull atmosphere in the entertainment sector, the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo has come upon us like light chasing away darkness.

Celebrating a 17-year presence in the City of Kings and Queens and countrywide, the festival started on Tuesday and each day it reminds people of what they were missing.

Festival director Raisedon Baya said the fête is flowing smoothly and the online audience, which has been a faithful supporter at a time when shows were banned, is still loyal to the arts.

“I think we have been having great feedback about our online programmes. Many people are watching from different parts of the world.

“This gives a totally new dimension about the festival in terms of diversity and inclusion,” said Baya.

Baya said the response has triggered them to think outside the box and include the digital space for use in every festival as they aim to cater for regional and international audiences.

“We are excited about this and already thinking the digital component of the festival will now be a permanent feature. Thanks to Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust and the European Union for supporting the digital edition and Osisa.

“The official opening proved a success. Young artistes and unknown artistes gave us something to remember,” said Baya.

Baya also said the workshops are being well attended, a sign that people still have a fondness for the creative sector. — @mthabisi,_mthire