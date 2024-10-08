Intwasa arts festival bounces back: New dates announced for November

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

The vibrant and much-anticipated Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, originally scheduled for September, has been rescheduled to run from November 28 to 30.

The postponement left many art lovers eagerly awaiting the new dates. Traditionally held in September, this year’s festival was initially set for September 25 to 28.

On Tuesday, the festival organisers expressed their excitement: “We are thrilled to announce the Intwasa Arts Festival 2024, happening from November 28 to 30 in Bulawayo! Prepare for a vibrant celebration of art, culture, music, dance, theatre, and more!”

Despite the postponement of the main event, organisers said they will continue to host a series of standalone activities throughout October and November, ensuring the festival’s spirit remains alive.

“These events will provide ongoing opportunities for artists and audiences to engage with the arts, keeping the community connected and culturally enriched,” they said.

The festival has garnered significant support from the Culture Fund and the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe, underscoring its importance in promoting the arts in the region. As anticipation builds for this year’s festival, local artists, stakeholders, and the general public have been encouraged to mark their calendars for a celebration that promises to be both colourful and unforgettable.

