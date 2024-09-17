Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed, stand-alone activities to continue in October and November

Mbulelo Mpofu , [email protected]

THE city’s premier arts extravaganza, Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, has been postponed.

Usually held in September, the festival, originally scheduled for 25 to 28 September, has been moved to a later date.

In a press statement, the organisers did not specify the reasons for the postponement.

“Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo wishes to inform all artistes, partners, stakeholders, and the general public that the 2024 edition of the festival, originally scheduled for the 25th to the 28th of September, has been postponed to a later date.

“While the main festival has been postponed, Intwasa will continue to host stand-alone activities throughout the months of October and November 2024. These events will keep the spirit of the festival alive and provide ongoing opportunities for artistes and audiences to engage with the arts,” read part of the press statement.

The organisers promised to announce new dates in due course.

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo has been an important fixture in Bulawayo’s showbiz calendar.

