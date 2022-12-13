Intwasa Extra, platform for artistes, audiences to reconnect

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Organisers of Intwasa Extra, an extension of the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo have said the four-day event is packed to benefit artistes and members of the public.

The event is set to be held from December 27 to 30 at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo under the theme “Reconnect.

There will be performances, competitions, workshops and discussions throughout the festival.

One of the event’s organisers, Nkululeko Nkala said this year’s event is more about reconnecting with artists, spaces, audiences and partners, especially after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve themed this festival ‘Reconnect’ as we seek to give the public a safe space to connect once more. Covid-19 stopped a lot of things and this is the first big arts event post Covid-19 restrictions,” Nkala said.

He said a series of events have been lined up to keep people entertained.

“We’re very much excited about this event. Since it’s a four-day experience, there will be competitions, discussions, workshops and performances so as to keep our audience entertained,”

On December 29, the festival’s flagship event, the Women, Wine & Words will be held at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

“People will be treated to great music, poetry and a lot of wine. On the same night, the award-winning theatre production Zandezi which features Cedric Msongelwa and Ronald Sgeca, will be showcased at the Bulawayo Theatre from 6:30pm,” said Nkala.

Cedric Msongelwa

Performing on December 30 at a youth concert at the art gallery will be DJ Kotwane, Hwabaraty, Maluka, Bhekiwe, Simunye Simunye Arts, Bleckhit, Acquilla K, Ganyaz Jr and DJ CP. On the same day, The Vagina Monologues, a play that explores the consensual and non-consensual sexual experiences of women, will be showcased at the Bulawayo Theatre from 6PM.

The production has a star-studded cast of Charmaine Mudau, Lady Tshawe, Musa Sibanda, Agnes Ncube, Stha Ndubiwa, Lorin Sibanda and Nomvuyiso Mabi.

Tickets are already on sale at the gallery (Intwasa offices studio 10) and Nkala has urged people to attend the event in their numbers.

“Let us all exit 2022 in style and enter the New Year with a different mindset to be more productive,” said Nkala.