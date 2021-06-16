Intwasa festival calls for digital content

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo which is likely to be held virtually this year, is calling on artistes to submit digital content for the event that is expected to be held in September.

The event is aiming to promote fresh talent hence the call is for content that has not been published before.

Festival director, Raisedon Baya said the closing date for submissions is July 30.

“We’re calling for new digital content for the 2021 festival. The content must be music, theatre, dance, comedy, short films, music videos or poetry. It should be of high quality, original and previously unpublished,” said Baya.

He said the content can be delivered to Studio 10 at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo or can be emailed to [email protected] – @mthabisi_mthire