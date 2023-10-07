Intwasa Festival KoBulawayo survives the sands of time

Angela Sibanda, Mbulelo Mpofu, and Natasha Mutsiba

INTWASA Arts Festival KoBulawayo, a cultural phenomenon founded in 2004 and directed by the visionary leadership of Raisedon Baya, has once again left its mark. As we bid goodbye to yet another edition of this extraordinary event, it’s worth reflecting on what makes it a stalwart in the ever-evolving arts landscape.

In an industry where festivals often flicker and fade after just a brief appearance, Intwasa stands as a testament to resilience. Even the tumultuous tides of the Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t derail its momentum. This year’s extravaganza, spanning from 23 to 30 September, was a showcase of successful regional and international collaborations within the arts.

The festival’s curtain-raiser, the South African production “Amagrootman,” featuring seasoned Limpopo actors, set a jovial tone with its comedic brilliance. Bulawayo’s theatre enthusiasts couldn’t help but fall in love with this hilarious offering.

Adding an international flavour to the festival was “Hedy: The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” portrayed by the talented American actress Heather Massie. While internationally acclaimed, the play proved somewhat enigmatic for some, leaving them grappling with its intricate storyline.

The poetry events featured a gathering of young and gifted wordsmiths from Zambia and South Africa. Zambia’s Acentric emerged triumphant in the “Poetry Slam,” while South African poets Thabang ‘Poet De’ Shai and Karabo ‘Karamel’ Bopape wowed the audience during the “Night of Amazing Poetry.” Regrettably, renowned Zambian poet Van Van, a much-anticipated performer, couldn’t grace the festival with his presence.

In a nod to the rich diversity of indigenous languages, the festival welcomed students from the Binga-based secondary school, Chipale, who brought the BaTonga culture to life through captivating language and traditional dances.

The globetrotting band Mokoomba, hailing from Victoria Falls, unleashed a carnival atmosphere that left festivalgoers clamouring for an encore. Their enchanting performance left an indelible mark. One commendable aspect of the festival has been its ability to avoid monotony. With events spread across diverse venues, from the National Gallery of Zimbabwe to the Bulawayo Public Library and the Bulawayo Theatre, the organisers demonstrated their logistical acumen.

However, abrupt cancellations and postponements of activities cast a shadow on the otherwise well-organised festival. Some shows fell victim to these changes, which undoubtedly took a toll on the hard work invested in making the festival a triumph.

Organising a festival of Intwasa’s magnitude requires courage, ingenuity, and adaptability. When the “Experience with Vusa Mkhaya” was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” a substitute show stepped in admirably.

While the festival delivered commendable performances, the noticeable lack of theatre attendance remains a concern. This might be attributed to the unfortunate habit of not embracing local content among some art enthusiasts or inadequate promotion of theatre events.

Nonetheless, the festival achieved its goal of educating and entertaining, shedding light on important societal issues. It tackled the struggles faced by men, graduates, school dropouts, and the consequences of drug use, among others.

One of the festival’s highlights was the diverse artistic expressions that enthralled attendees. Poetic performances stirred emotions and prompted introspection. Energetic music and dance acts celebrated the region’s rich cultural heritage. Comedy shows provided much-needed laughter, offering a refreshing break from the weightier themes.

The festival’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by men was commendable. Theatre productions delved into societal expectations, mental health issues, and the impact of drug use, providing a platform for reflection.

While there’s always room for improvement, the Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo once again demonstrated that, in summer, joy can be found in myriad ways. It stood as a testament to the enduring power of art to entertain, educate, and inspire.