Intwasa increases Short Story competition winners

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BARELY a week after announcing the final shortlist for the Short Story Competition, Intwasa has upped the ante by increasing the number of people who will win from one to five writers.

In a statement on their Twitter feed, Intwasa sweetened the deal and enhanced chances for authors to win.

“We’re pleased to announce that our short story competition just got bigger. We will no longer have one winner as five writers will walk away with the prize money. The winners will now be announced on the 12th of November, 2021,” read the tweet.

Among the authors who made it to the final shortlist are Tawanda Vombo, Kudzai Mhangwa, Zibusiso Mpofu, Ryan McEnery Timothy and Dalubuhle Moyo.

Entries for stories were closed in August with the winners set to be announced next week Monday. – @eMKlass_49