Intwasa inputs distribution to follow regional climate

Midlands Bureau Chief

THE distribution of the 2022/2023 Pfumvudza/ Intwasa agricultural inputs will be according to agro-ecological regions to ensure maximum production, a senior official has said.

In an interview Director, Agricultural and Rural Development Services in the Midlands province, Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi said distribution of Pfumvudza/ Intwasa is expected to start soon. “The distribution of agricultural inputs under the Pfumvudza/ Intwasa programme is expected to start soon.

“The inputs are being delivered to GMB depots but what is important to note is that the distribution of the 2022/2023 Pfumvudza/ Intwasa agricultural inputs will be according to agro-ecological regions,” she said.

Mrs Magwenzi said for example, Mberengwa and Zvishavane districts have never been favourable for maize crop hence will receive seed for small grains.

She said Gokwe North and South districts also do well in terms of cotton farming and small grains. “Farmers in Mberengwa and Zvishavane districts have for a long time been growing maize but recording poor harvests due to erratic rains.

“The crop doesn’t do well in those districts and they are always left counting their losses,” said Mrs Magwenzi.

She said there is a need for farmers to grow crops that do well in their areas so that they are guaranteed a good harvest.

Mrs Magwenzi urged farmers to start preparing land for Pfumvudza/ Intwasa planting now so that they are able to plant with the early rains.