Intwasa mobilises donations for artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo’s premium arts extravaganza, Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, is mobilising donations in order to assist artistes from the city who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most artistes from the region who have been out of business for the past two months due to the ban of events and lockdown, solely relied on their art to make a living. As such, they have been left between the hammer and the anvil as they are finding it hard to fend for themselves.

The festival’s director Raisedon Baya said the call for assistance is meant to help the artistes and their families.

“The call for donations is just a basic one where we’re trying to help each other as artistes in such a time where unity should prevail. Artistes are struggling.

They haven’t worked for months now and they are not likely to work for more months.

“We know most have no savings thus they need our help,” said Baya.

The arts guru said as the festival is a community one, they were concerned about the welfare of artistes who are part of the community, and want to assist in whichever way they can.

Baya called on members of the public to join hands and donate either in cash or kind. He said the donations will be channelled to artistes who have been active for the last four years and have lost a source of income.

“Firstly, we are looking at local artistes that have been active in the last four years and have lost income because of the ban on public events. Preference will be given to female artistes with children to look after, artistes living with disabilities, male artistes with families and artistes who are not feeling well,” said Baya.

Well-wishers who want to donate can contact Runyararo Mutandi on 0772814185. – @mthabisi_mthire.