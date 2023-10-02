Intwasa play sheds light on challenges faced by men

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

In a captivating performance at the Intwasa Festival on Friday, an informative play titled “Beautiful Man” shed light on the struggles faced by men in society.

The play, featuring two talented actors; Augustine (real name Farirai Clarence Borerwe) and Taurai (real name Jasen Mphepo), delved into the hardships of providing for families and the lasting impact of childhood trauma.

Augustine’s character represented the daily struggles that men endure to support their loved ones. Through his powerful portrayal, he showcased the relentless efforts and sacrifices made by men to provide for their families in a world filled with economic uncertainties.

The audience was moved by Augustine’s performance, which depicted the immense pressure and challenges faced by men in their pursuit for financial stability.

On the other hand, Taurai’s character reminisced about his troubled childhood, haunted by memories of his abusive, alcoholic father. Taurai’s emotional portrayal highlighted the long-lasting effects of such trauma on individuals, emphasising the importance of addressing and healing from past wounds.

The audience was deeply touched by Taurai’s performance, with many relating to his character’s struggle and expressing gratitude for shedding light on this often-overlooked issue. The play’s powerful narrative and exceptional acting resonated with the audience, leaving a lasting impact on their understanding of the challenges faced by men.

Many spectators praised the play for its ability to educate and raise awareness about the often-unspoken difficulties experienced by men in society.

One audience member, Buhle Ncube, expressed appreciation for the play, stating: “‘Beautiful Man’ was a truly eye-opening experience and informative about the struggles that we overlook as women. It made me realise the immense pressure men face to provide for their families, and the lasting impact of childhood trauma. This play taught me so much, and I hope it sparks conversations and brings about positive change.”

Another attendee, Bornwell Ndlovu, said: “The performances by Augustine and Taurai were exceptional. They brought these important issues to life, and I am grateful for the opportunity to witness such a powerful play. It was directed to women to appreciate us men because we go through a lot. It is crucial that we continue to shed light on the challenges faced by men and work towards creating a more supportive and understanding society.”

Lady Tshawe also commented, “Thank you for sharing your play with us. For me as a young thespian it was good to see the elders that we look up to doing theatre as well.”

“Beautiful Man” succeeded in its mission to educate and enlighten the audience about the often-unseen struggles faced by men. The play’s profound impact will undoubtedly continue to spark conversations and promote empathy and understanding in society, as it encourages individuals to reflect on the challenges faced by men and work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for all society.

The Intwasa Festival Ko Bulawayo 2023 ended on Saturday and most plays that were showcased at this year’s show surely left the audience with a lot of life lessons that should be discussed in society. — @TashaMutsiba