Intwasa Short Story Competition winners revealed

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

INTWASA revealed its 2021 Intwasa Short Story Competition winners last Friday to honour literary creatives in the precinct.

Drawn from Harare and Bulawayo, 20 contestants were shortlisted to battle for the 5 winners’ spots.

The five winners are Zibusiso Mpofu for Culo and The Witch, Tinashe Chipenyu for The Neighbour, The Man; Chiwoniso Tsikisai for Simbisai Maoko, Ryan McEnery Timothy for Do Not Let My Brother Suffer and the top of the cream being Kudzai Mhangwa for Greta’s Year Away.

Mhangwa pocketed US$350 while Tinashe Chipenyu walked away with US$250. Simbisai Maoko got US$150 while Zibusiso Mpofu became US$100 richer and Ryan McEnery Timothy was given US$50 in cash.

Intwasa director Raisedon Baya was elated with the level of commitment shown by both the judges and authors as well.

“We had almost 200 entries. Some entries were from smaller towns though the majority were from Bulawayo and Harare. The judges were pleased by the quality and the diversity of the stories and their writing. The competition keeps growing.

“Next of next week, we will have a writers’ workshop for the short-listed writers and a small bootcamp too where a few writers will use the opportunity to share tips on writing, polish their stories in readiness for anthology publication supported by OSISA.”

“For those that want to enter next year, we say like Intwasa social pages for updates and calls. The competition looks for authentic local stories,” said Baya. – @eMKlass_49