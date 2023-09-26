Intwasa teams up with Asaph and Rebel Film

Natasha Mutsiba,[email protected]

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo in association with Rebel Film Productions is presenting a unique opportunity for music enthusiasts in Bulawayo.

The event, which will take place at the Bulawayo Public Library Auditorium on Saturday, 30 September, from 10am to 1pm, promises to be an intimate and interactive experience. Asaph will coach the participants as they work together to create an amazing song

The event, titled “In the Booth with Asaph,” aims to give 100 audience members the chance to collaborate with popular artiste Asaph in a song writing and recording session.

The song will be produced by Sparks 45, adding to the excitement of the event.

Tickets can be purchased at the Bulawayo Art Gallery Studio 10. For more information, interested individuals can contact [email protected] or visit the festival’s website at www.intwasa.co.zw.

This event is expected to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for music lovers to learn from and collaborate with one of Bulawayo’s most talented artists. Don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of the creative process and witness the magic of music coming to life.

The Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo commenced today with various activities set for the festival.-@TashaMutsiba.