Intwasa/Pfumvudza launched in Mashonaland Central

THE Government on Friday launched the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme for the 2023/24 farming season in Mashonaland Central.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland Central, Christopher Magomo, launched the climate-proof programme at Karambwe’s homestead near Ruvinga Business Centre in ward 7 under Chief Chipuriro in Guruve.

A total of 400 households received a pack of Pfumvudza Inputs comprising a bag of basal fertiliser, a bag of top dressing fertiliser, 5 kgs maize seed, a bottle of pesticide and a spray.