Intwasa/Pfumvudza model goes global

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

A PAN-African climate action movement, Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Forum (AVCCF) will be taking the Government’s climate-proofed farming concept, Pfumvudza/Intwasa to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The high-level global summit runs from November 30 until 12 December 2023 at the Expo City, Dubai and Zimbabwe is expected to participate and present its propositions among other global players.

The country’s conservation farming model has been credited for improving yields, thereby boosting food security at household level. Due to its environmental conservation impact, environmental experts say the model could be traded for carbon credits at international level and in the process generate foreign currency for the country.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming method increases carbon retention in the soil, leading to less carbon in the atmosphere. It is this carbon that is taken off the atmosphere through Pfumvudza/Intwasa, which then translates to credits.

Carbon credits refer to the mechanism by which companies, governments, and individuals make payments to enable others to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on their behalf, thus allowing them to receive recognition for their contribution towards climate action.

According to recent data from Refinitiv, an American-British global provider of financial market data and infrastructure, the global carbon market was valued at US$909 billion in 2022 with Africa beginning to tap into this lucrative resource.

One carbon credit or offset represents one metric ton of carbon dioxide removed from the earth’s atmosphere. Africa, with its wealth of renewable energy sources, has the potential to benefit considerably through judicious and informed use of these markets.

In an interview on the sidelines of a recent two-day National People’s Climate Change Conference in Bulawayo, AVCCF executive director Mr Anglistone Sibanda said the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme buttresses the climate change mitigation drive and when it is practised, carbon retention in the soil increases.

“Pfumvudza/Intwasa falls under what we call regenerative agriculture concept that creates food security. More importantly, however, the programme is a carbon sink in the climate space, when we do conservation farming we increase the carbon retention in the soil,” he said.

“We want to take that project to climate financiers at COP28, those who need to offset their carbon footprints and let them know that we already have a programme that is rolling in Zimbabwe that also has additionality and attains a wide number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a programme which can be verified and certified.”

Mr Sibanda said they wanted Pfumvudza/Intwasa carbon credits to be traded on the international markets and generate revenue, which will help the Government to increase its supply of inputs to farmers, and also possibly pay farmers for participating in the voluntary climate engine space.

“We have already engaged the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and the University of Zimbabwe so that we can try and quantify how much carbon has been synced since the beginning of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme as that translates into carbon credits,” he said.

COP28 UAE will be a milestone moment when the world will take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement. The first Global Stocktake (GST) will provide a comprehensive assessment of progress since adopting the Paris Agreement.

This will help align the efforts on climate action, including measures that need to be put in place to bridge the gaps in progress. The COP28 UAE presidency will work to ensure that the world responds to the GST with a clear action plan.

In the three decades since the Rio Summit and the launch of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Conference of the Parties to the Convention (COP) has convened member countries every year to determine ambition and responsibilities, and identify and assess climate measures.

The 21st session of the COP (COP21) led to the Paris Agreement, which mobilised global collective action to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100, and to act to adapt to the already existing effects of climate change.

In another development, the deputy director for climate change adaptation in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Mr Kudzai Ndidzano presented the Government’s draft COP28 position paper that centred on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).

Some of the key aspects of the GGA framework seek to achieve 100 percent coverage of multi-hazard early warning system and climate information services and response systems by 2027. It also says 100 percent of developing countries should have received support to develop national adaptation instruments by 2030.