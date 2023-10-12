‘Intwasa/Pfumvudza will save us from El Nino’

Peter Matika, [email protected]

SMALLHOLDER farmers in Matabeleland North province are optimistic that despite the looming El Nino-induced drought, they will record a bumper harvest in the 2023/2024 summer cropping season after embracing the Government-supported Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme.

Intwasa involves the utilisation of small pieces of land and applying the correct agronomic practices for higher returns. The approach can be used in marginal areas and still give high yields.

A farmer under the Intwasa/Pfumvudza scheme, Mrs Elizabeth Moyo (90) has been surviving off farming on a small piece of land where she grows traditional crops such as millet, sorghum and rapoko.

Gogo Moyo, a widow, was among hundreds of farmers gathered at Mr Cain Mathe’s homestead in Mathole line, Tsholotsho District for the official launch and distribution of the Presidential inputs for the Intwasa/Pfumvudza scheme.

She could not hide her excitement as she received the inputs.

Government has already started distributing inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which is targeting 3,5 million farmers.

“I have been farming half of my life. We live in a region that is semi-arid and in most scenarios, we barely record adequate harvests as smallholder farmers,” said Gogo Moyo

“We barely make it through to the next farming season and therefore we have been dependent on Government support through the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme assistance,”

Gogo Moyo said ever since the introduction of Intwasa/Pfumvudza as a farming technique a few years ago, her life had changed.

“At first we were reluctant to adopt the technique because we thought it was too laborious. Contrary to what we thought, it is actually the opposite. We have been managing to harvest enough even selling surplus to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and other farmers,” she said.

Mr Mathe, who played host to the event organised by Government and GMB, said as a farmer he was very much appreciative of the Second Republic in making efforts to ensure that they are not affected by El Nino.

“We have learnt a lot, and we now know that we have to practise mulching to protect our seed as well as to insulate it from the harsh weather conditions. We are looking forward to a good harvest despite the looming drought,” he said.

Four traditional leaders namely Chief Gampu, Chief Goledema, Chief Mahlathini and Chief Magama also attended the event where they too received inputs as well as fodder seeds for the royal kraal.

Matabeleland North provincial agronomist Ms Zenzele Ndlovu said farmers were also enlightened about the grain swap initiative.

Under the programme, farmers can take their grain to GMB in exchange for a different type of grain on a one-to-one basis for up to 1 tonne for each household.

“The grain swap initiative is aimed at encouraging maize and traditional grains production in appropriate agro-ecological regions. A majority of farmers have indicated that although traditional grains have many health benefits, white isitshwala will boost their morale and confidence in the community,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She said traditional grains are more drought-resistant and can cope with fairly long dry intervals.

“However farmers in these arid areas still want to try maize, even if they are not successful. So, it is through this initiative that we hope to make farmers realise a difference in farming seasons,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She said the aim of the programme is to rally farmers to scale up the adoption of climate-proofed agriculture approaches, as well as the use of early maturing seed varieties and small grains in drought-prone regions to guarantee adequate food production.

“The idea behind the grain swap initiative is to ensure that farmers and villagers in dry regions plant drought-resistant crops which they can then swap for other grains with other farmers to avoid a total loss in the event of drought,” said Ms Ndlovu.

With weather experts predicting that most parts of the country will receive normal to below-normal rainfall due to the El Nino effects, farmers in arid and semi-arid regions have been urged to plant drought-resistant crops such as sorghum, millet, and rapoko, as mitigation measures to ensure they are guaranteed of a good harvest.

According to the 2023/2024 rainfall forecast, Matabeleland South, parts of the Midlands, and parts of Matabeleland North provinces are expected to receive below-normal-to-normal rainfall.

Normal rainfall with a bias towards below-normal rainfall is highly likely for the remaining provinces for the sub-season October-November-December 2023.

In light of the likely drought, caused by the El Nino phenomenon, farmers in the region said they have taken heed of Government calls to adopt farming techniques such as Intwasa/Pfumvudza, as well as planting drought-resistant crops to avoid a drought-induced catastrophe.