Investigation launched into suspicious death of man found with blood stains in Harare

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN (41) was found dead with blood stains on the knee and groin.

Police recovered a blood-stained brick beside the body.

In a statement, police said the deceased was found on 10 March 2024 at the corner of Chiremba Road and Robert Mugabe Way in Harare.

They appealed for information that may help with investigations.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a man (41) was found dead with blood stains on the knee and groin at the corner of Chiremba Road and Robert Mugabe Way on 10/03/24. A blood-stained brick was recovered at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement