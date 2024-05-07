Investigators and court prosecutors commended for combating corruption

Peter Matika, [email protected]

PROSECUTOR General Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo has commended investigators and court prosecutors for their resolute role and efforts in combating corruption in the country.

Justice Matanda-Moyo made her remarks during a capacity building workshop on financial investigations and asset recovery held in Harare on Monday.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) Justice Matanda-Moyo underscored the importance of the investigators and prosecutors, reminding them that the nation holds them accountable for the effectiveness of their efforts.

The workshop was facilitated by the International Centre for Asset Recovery (ICAR) and marked the first training initiative under the consultancy agreement signed between the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) and ICAR last year.

The agreement mandates ICAR to provide vital mentorship and training in financial investigations and asset recovery.

Justice Matanda-Moyo expressed satisfaction with the rapid implementation of this initiative.

The workshop topics included financial investigative methodologies, practical asset tracking and strategies for mutual legal assistance, designed to equip participants for tackling complex illicit financial flows and tracing criminal proceeds.

Justice Matanda-Moyo implored participants to make the most of the workshop, acquiring the skills needed to stay ahead of evolving financial crimes.

She further encouraged ICAR’s continued engagement to ensure the sustained readiness of investigators and prosecutors.

Justice Matanda-Moyo emphasized the importance of collaborative partnerships in the nationwide fight against crime and corruption.

She also offered her condolences to the Basel Institute on Governance for the passing of their Managing Director, Mrs. Gretta Fenner, last month, acknowledging her pivotal role in establishing the partnership that enabled this training workshop.