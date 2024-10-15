Investing in the girl child today will yield economic, social harvest tomorrow

Ousmane Diagana

Less than half of adolescent girls in Western and Central Africa – which has the highest fertility rate in the continent, are enrolled in secondary school. This has massive economic and social implications. As the world marked International Day of the Girl Child this month (October 11), the World Bank is scaling up its investments in empowering adolescent girls.

It is sobering to realise that only 16 million out of more than 37 million adolescent girls in Western and Central Africa are enrolled in secondary school. Of these, fewer than half will complete lower secondary school, and many will enter early marriage or childbearing before they become adults. These numbers reflect lost potential and futures limited by circumstances beyond their control.

The good news is that every dollar invested in educating and empowering adolescent girls can generate several lifetimes of impact with profound economic and societal benefits. This investment is not just about equal opportunities – it’s about building dynamic, resilient economies and inclusive societies. No country can afford to leave girls behind if it hopes to succeed in today’s global race for development.

Here are five reasons why investing in girls is a game-changer for transformation:

Breaking the cycle of poverty

Educating girls is one of the most effective ways to break the cycle of poverty. We know that for every additional year a girl spends in school, her future earnings increase by 14 percent, enabling her to support her family and invest in her children’s education and health.

In Nigeria, more than three million students including 1,7 million girls were able to access and complete secondary school education through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (Agile), with the goal of reaching 8,6 million girls. Similarly, in Benin, free upper secondary schools for girls, combined with life-skills programmes, are creating a new generation of educated and empowered women.

Social safety nets have also proven effective in helping girls stay in school. In Mali, the Sahel Adaptive Social Protection programme helped increase by 56 percent the chances for teenage girls to enrol in school and make it into the next grade.

From a challenge to a potential demographic dividend

Western and Central Africa have the highest fertility rates and a vast proportion of adolescents. Without urgent action, this rapidly growing youth population could become a demographic challenge creating even greater pressures on employment opportunities for young people.

Keeping girls in school significantly reduces child marriages and fertility rates. Each additional year of education reduces child marriage by six percent and fertility rates by 0,26 children per woman?. This not only improves health and economic outcomes for girls, but it has lasting impacts on future generations. Children born to adult mothers face significantly lower risks of cognitive impairments, illness, stunting and mortality compared to those born to adolescent mothers.

In Niger, a scholarship-based intervention under the Sahel Women’s Empowerment and Demographics Project (Swedd) supported by several governments in the region and the World Bank, reduced by half the number of school dropouts and early marriage rates among adolescent girls, a shift that can change the course of nations.

Inclusive and resilient economies

Educated girls help build inclusive, resilient economies. Women reinvest up to 90 percent of their income into their families and communities, boosting health, education and stability. Programs like Swedd are equipping girls with entrepreneurial, digital and life skills.

Young girls and boys want jobs and it is critical to provide skills training and apprenticeship opportunities, particularly for girls who have never been to school. In Cote d’Ivoire, over 65 000 young Ivorians have found employment through skills training, internships, or entrepreneurship programmes, and an additional 100 000 youth are benefitting from job-focused interventions to enhance their skills and employability.

Leveraging digital innovation

Africa has an opportunity to leapfrog educational barriers through digital technology. In Nigeria, the EdoBEST initiative has trained more than 15 000 teachers, equipped them with tablets and reached over 300 000 children through tech-enabled lessons. Edo State is now pioneering the use of generative Artificial

Intelligence tools for senior secondary students attending after-school English classes.

As Africa’s youth look to the future, the demand for innovation and digital skills, especially for girls, has never been more urgent. The World Bank’s ambitious goal of training at least one million young people in digital skills by 2025 in Western and Central Africa, with 60 percent of them obtaining better jobs, is an example of the potential we see by unlocking and prioritising girls’ education.

Creating future African leaders

Countries like Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon and Togo are making strides toward greater political and economic inclusion as highlighted in the latest Women, Business, and the Law report, which tracks countries’ progress on gender reforms. However, a wide gap persists between what the laws promise and the everyday realities women and girls face. Much more needs to be done to accelerate equality across the continent.

A business-as-usual approach will not be sufficient. It will require working across sectors and institutions to promote more gender reforms, adopting more innovative and evidence-based strategies and operations at a scale that address barriers, which are keeping women and girls from reaching their full potential.

The cost of neglecting this challenge is too high — especially in a region already facing fragility and conflict. This is why the World Bank is committed to scaling up investments in adolescent girls through a new platform to support adolescent girls’ resilience through education and empowerment.

Together, we can build a future where every girl can thrive and lead the transformation of our continent.

l Ousmane Diagana is the World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa. — New Africa Magazine