Investment matchmaking platform set to drive business deals

Leonard Ncube in Lupane

THE mining and tourism matchmaking platforms introduced by the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida) recently, give both investors and local businesses a platform to strike Investment deals.

Addressing delegates at the inaugural Matabeleland North Diaspora Investment Conference that is taking place at Lupane State University, Zida investment analyst for the southern region Ms Moreblessing Mutami urged local authorities to work with potential investors.

“We implore local authorities to work with these investors and also urge the investors not to divert from what they were licenced to do. We have launched two matchmaking platforms for tourism and mining and we urge the diaspora to take advantage of these,” she said.

Ms Mutami said the matchmaking platforms were launched to link investors to local businesses.

Potential investors are able to view all businesses and projects on a dashboard and link up with the implementors.

Zida was created to promote both local and foreign investment in the country.