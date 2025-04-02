Investment opportunities abound in Bulawayo, says Sakunda Holdings COO

Sikhulekelani Moyo

Sakunda Holdings chief operating officer, Mr Mberikwazvo Chitambo has said there are many investment opportunities in Bulawayo, including manufacturing, education, tourism, tertiary and agro-processing, among others.

He said the city was the industrial and engineering hub, and it deserves a chance to rise again.

“We need to continue the revitalisation and thrive. That can only be done by me and you,” he said.

“This forum allows engaging with partners to gain back the industrial hub status.”

He said there is a need for strategic partnerships for constructive engagements.

“The creation of a vital investment environment will encourage these strategic engagements,” said Mr Chitambo.

He said the government has committed to provide a conducive environment for both local and international investors.