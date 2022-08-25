Invincible! . . . Gems make it three out of three

Felistus Kwangwa was imperious at the back as she defended Zimbabwe’s lead

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

IT seems no one is able to stop the Zimbabwe national netball team as they recorded their third consecutive victory at the Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa yesterday against Tanzania to book their place in the semis.

The Gems beat Tanzania 43-33 to continue their clean sweep in the campaign. Like the previous two games, Zimbabwe dominated proceedings of the match. The team had 49 attempts at goal.

Zimbabwe finished the first quarter of the game leading 13-6 and continued their dominance over the Tanzanians in the second quarter as they went into the half-time break leading 22-12.

Tanzania managed to score two points at the start of the third quarter but the Gem’s goal defence (GD) Felistus Kwangwa did a good job at the back, making sure the team’s lead was not under threat.

Zimbabwe finished the third quarter leading 31-22.

Their dominance continued into the fourth quarter of the match and thanks to excellent skills, the Gems managed to secure a 10-point victory thus making sure that they are a step closer to Cape Town.

Their next game is against high flying South Africa, who like them, have won all their group games convincingly.

In the other group match that was played, Botswana had a 45-43 hard fought victory against Namibia.