Invincible Lupane City win Nsimbi League

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Writer

The curtain has come down for football in Lupane and Lupane City are Nsimbi league champions.

They were invincible all season in the eight-team league. Lupane City hammered all teams drawing one in 14 games.

City walked away with the championship cup , gold medals and $240, runners-up United Forces got $180 and bronze finishers Invaders received $145.

All teams that participated in the league acquired prize money according to their performances.

Secretary General and chairperson George Mwambopo speaking with Chronicle Sport complimented City for their fruitful season.

” Congratulations to Lupane City for winning the 2023 Championship. It was such an amazing season for them, ending the season without a defeat, ” said Mwambopo.

Awards are already lined up for individuals who did well in the just ended season. The top goal scorer and player of the year Hustings Wafawanaka of Elitsheni FC who banged 16 goals will receive the golden boot and $160, runner up Brighton Mpofu of Lupane City who scored 14 goals gets soccer boots, a small trophy and US$30.

The chairperson praised the individuals who scooped awards and encouraged them to challenge themselves in elite leagues.

“To those who won individual Awards, this is the beginning of good things to come. Work extra hard to earn much more recognition and represent Lupane in the top flight leagues.”

The teams will battle in tournaments in September, one of them being the Nsimbi Cup.

Businessman Letsweletso Nsimbi bankrolls the league,

Lupane Football Association Awards

Best Coach – Siwela Mkhululi

Lupane city -US$50

Player of the year and Top goal scorer

Hustings Wafawanaka-US$160

Elitsheni f.c

Goalkeeper of the year

Dominic Ndlovu-Lupane city

US$70.00

Best midfielder -Nyathi Mthumeni of Lupane city

Best defender

Vincent Mathe

United forces

Best Referee

Mwambopo George